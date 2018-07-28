Number of vehicles on England’s roads jumps by 2.5m in five years

The number of vehicles on England’s roads has increased by nearly 2.5 million over the past five years, it has been revealed.

According to the Local Government Association (LGA), there were 32,153,000 vehicles on the country’s roads last year – a 7.7% rise from 29,692,300 in 2013.

The organisation has warned that England is facing a “growing congestion crisis”, with “road space” increasing by just 0.6% (1,119 miles) over the same period.

There are now 170 vehicles per mile of road, compared to 158 five years ago, it said.

Councillor Martin Tett, LGA transport spokesman, said: “England’s roads are currently gripped by a growing congestion crisis.

“Very few journeys begin and end on a motorway or trunk road, yet government funding on the strategic road network is 52 times higher than for local roads.