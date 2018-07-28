Police probe ‘suspicious item’ at Trump Tower

Fifth Avenue was closed on the block in front of the skyscraper.

A NYPD spokesman said an officer at President Donald Trump’s high-rise home noticed the item at about 4.30pm (9.30pm BST) on Friday.

Police are investigating a “suspicious item” discovered inside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York.

Authorities did not give further details about what kind of item was found.

A beefed-up police presence was at the building.

The president was not in New York on Friday.

Sections of Trump Tower are open to the public during business hours, including its lobby, retail shops and restaurants.

The public access has led to several scares involving items inadvertently left by tourists, including an incident in 2016 where a backpack containing toys prompted an evacuation.