Rail passengers face disruption as workers stage strikes

Rail workers at two companies are said to be “solidly supporting” strikes in separate disputes, threatening disruption for passengers. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union on South Western Railway (SWR) and Eurostar have walked out for 24 hours, mounting picket lines outside stations. Eurostar station staff based at London’s St Pancras claim they face “shocking and dangerous” working conditions because of repeated service failures and breakdowns.

The SWR strike is over the long-running dispute about the role of guards. More strikes are being held in the coming weeks, including next Tuesday, following a walkout on Thursday. SWR said it will run half its services on Saturday, advising passengers to check before they travel.

