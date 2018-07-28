Sixth man in court over ‘acid attack’ on three-year-old boy

A sixth man has been remanded in custody charged in connection with a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy.

Afghan national Saied Hussini, from London, was arrested on Thursday by officers investigating burn injuries caused to the child at a Home Bargains store in Worcester on Saturday July 21.

Hussini, 41, of Wrottesley Road, Harlesden, has been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm between July 12 and July 22.

Justices sitting at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court remanded Hussini to appear alongside five other defendants, including the injured youngster’s father, at Worcester Crown Court on August 28.