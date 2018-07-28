- ITV Report
Teenager accused of murdering man ‘with a heart of gold’
An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man described by his family as “loving, caring and sensitive, with a heart of gold”.
Frank Lennon, 53, was found dead at his home in Hamerton Road, Collyhurst, Manchester, on the afternoon of Sunday July 22.
On Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said Daniels Kurmelov, of Dalton Road, Middleton, has been charged with Mr Lennon’s murder.
Kurmelov was due to appear from custody at Manchester Magistrates’ Court later, added police.
Paying tribute to Mr Lennon earlier this week, his family said: “Frank was a loving, caring and sensitive man with a heart of gold, who wouldn’t hurt a soul.
“We don’t understand who would want to hurt such a kind and funny man who would do anything for anyone.
“All of our family are devastated beyond belief.”