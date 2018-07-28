- ITV Report
Travel 'chaos' as flights delayed at Stansted Airport and waits of up to five hours for Eurotunnel
Passengers have described scenes of "utter chaos" at Stansted Airport, while travellers wishing to use the Eurotunnel are experiencing delays of between two and five hours amid "extreme weather conditions".
Saturday is expected to be one of the busiest days for travel of the year.
In a bid to try and ease the delays, Eurotunnel advised passengers to arrive between 45 minutes and two hours before their check-in time.
They added there are currently delays of two hours for low vehicles (cars and vans less than 6ft (1.85m) in height) and up to five hours for high vehicles (anything more than 6ft (1.85m) in height).
Meanwhile at Stansted, hundreds of passengers are queuing for delayed flights.
Videos and images posted on social media showed queues of people inside the terminal.
It has been reported that air traffic control restrictions due to weather problems in Europe.
On Friday, many Eurotunnel passengers saw their trains cancelled or faced huge delays caused by air conditioning units on the shuttles failing, but by 6pm these had been cleared.
Following six-and-a-half hour queues on Thursday, passengers were prevented from travelling on Friday if they were due to return on the same day or Saturday.
Early ferry departures from the Port of Dover on Saturday morning were delayed by up to two hours, with P&O Ferries advising passengers to allow extra time for check-in.
However, the delays were reduced and the 10.30am ferry was set to sail on time.