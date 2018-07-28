Travel 'chaos' as flights delayed at Stansted Airport and waits of up to five hours for Eurotunnel

Passengers queue amid flight delays. Credit: Twitter/Fermín Bernaus

Passengers have described scenes of "utter chaos" at Stansted Airport, while travellers wishing to use the Eurotunnel are experiencing delays of between two and five hours amid "extreme weather conditions". Saturday is expected to be one of the busiest days for travel of the year.

Long queues greeted Eurotunnel passengers early on Saturday morning. Credit: Twitter/Sarah Helliwas

In a bid to try and ease the delays, Eurotunnel advised passengers to arrive between 45 minutes and two hours before their check-in time. They added there are currently delays of two hours for low vehicles (cars and vans less than 6ft (1.85m) in height) and up to five hours for high vehicles (anything more than 6ft (1.85m) in height). Meanwhile at Stansted, hundreds of passengers are queuing for delayed flights.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Videos and images posted on social media showed queues of people inside the terminal. It has been reported that air traffic control restrictions due to weather problems in Europe.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.