UK Weather Forecast: Windy and wet weather for Sunday, coastal areas experiencing gales

Tonight: Heavy rain and strong winds pushing northwards across Scotland. Elsewhere, showers will gradually fade, but further heavy rain and strong winds, with coastal gales arriving into southwest England and south Wales overnight. Northern Ireland perhaps drier after earlier rain. Fresher.

Sunday: Rain continuing to affect England and Wales throughout the day and moving across southern and eastern Scotland. Windy, with coastal gales around England and Wales. Brighter in the west later.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Sunshine and showers on Monday and Tuesday, the showers heaviest and most frequent in the north and west. Drier and brighter for most on Wednesday, and feeling a little warmer.