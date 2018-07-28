What the papers say – July 28

A variety of news makes the fronts on Saturday – with the weather continuing to feature prominently. The Daily Mirror describes a “summer of chaos” as storms and torrential rain ended the heatwave, leading to travel delays, flooding and destructive lightning strikes.

The Guardian reports on claims from scientists that the extreme heatwaves and wildfires seen across the world this summer are “the face of climate change”.

“Keep cool and carry on”, advises the Daily Star, reporting that Britons will enjoy a weekend break from sweltering conditions – until temperatures rocket back into the 30s from Monday. The paper carries a spectacular photo of fork lightning over the UK on its front page.

The thunderstorms obscured the blood moon for many skygazers in Britain, but The Times features a picture of the rare celestial phenomenon taken from Greece. The paper’s lead story reports on a “terror link” to one of Britain’s biggest charities, and says the Charity Commission had ordered the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust to “justify” its £275,000 funding to an Irish republican group.

A photo of a couple sheltering from torrential rain features on the front of the Daily Telegraph, with the paper declaring that the British summer was “striking back”. Its main story focuses on an admission by former energy minister Mike O’Brien – described as “the architect of Britain’s smart meter revolution” – who said he had removed his own device because he barely looked at it.

Meanwhile, The Sun and i both lead on the Prince of Wales’ statement to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, in which he told of his “deep personal regret” for trusting a disgraced bishop.

The Daily Mail says new figures showed Britain’s addiction to plastic had been broken thanks to the 5p levy, while the Daily Express carries a message from Esther Rantzen, thanking readers for raising £150,000 for The Silver Line helpline.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that shares of Twitter followed Facebook into a sharp fall.