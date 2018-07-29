Cambodian PM coasts to another victory after opposition party silenced

Cambodia’s ruling party has won the country’s general election, a widely expected outcome in a poll slammed by rights groups as illegitimate and which ensures another five-year term for prime minister Hun Sen. Although 20 parties contested the election, the only one with the popularity and organisation to mount a real challenge, the Cambodian National Rescue Party, was dissolved last year by the Supreme Court in a ruling generally seen as political in nature. Government spokesman Khieu Kanharith confirmed the Cambodian People’s Party had topped the polls. He did not say how many of the 125 seats in the National Assembly the CPP had captured, but preliminary totals broadcast on state television showed the party had won at least 70% of the vote in each of the country’s 25 provinces. Under the election’s system of proportional representation, the party would likely grab more than 100 seats.

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Kandal province, south-east of the capital Phnom Penh Credit: Heng Sinith/AP

Local and foreign rights groups, along with several Western governments, had agreed that the election would not be credible. Charging that the polls were neither free nor fair, the disbanded CNRP’s former leaders had urged people not to vote in what was dubbed a “Clean Finger” campaign because those who did cast ballots had to dip a finger in indelible ink to thwart multiple voting. According to detailed totals released by the state National Election Committee, more than 6.8 million registered voters, or 82.2%, cast ballots. The figure, if correct, would suggest the promotion by opposition forces of a poll boycott was ineffective. In the last general election in 2013, voter turnout was 6.6 million, or 68.5% of 9.7 million registered voters. Hun Sen said on his Facebook page before the results were announced that he welcomed the big turnout, and congratulated his countrymen for exercising their right to vote. Opposition forces, who had already judged the polls not to be free or fair because of the exclusion of the only credible challenger, can point to two reasons for the alleged failure of the boycott movement.

Locals line up to vote at a polling station in Phnom Penh Credit: Heng Sinith/AP