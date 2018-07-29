- ITV Report
Crime suspect abandons pushbike before officer uses it to catch and arrest him
A bungling suspect who abandoned his pushbike mid-crime and chose to run instead was arrested after a police officer used the vehicle to chase him down.
The unnamed officer was praised by colleagues on Twitter after a West Midlands Police response team posted a video of the arrest in Birmingham.
The Birmingham East Response team's account said the man, believed to have damaged a shop front, made off on foot after seeing a police car.
Chief Superintedent Chris Todd, director of intelligence at West Midlands Police, messaged the response unit to compliment them on "great work". "Everyone's got the #TourdeFrance2018 bug!" he tweeted.