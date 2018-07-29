Death toll rises after earthquake hits Indonesian tourist island

A strong earthquake has killed at least 14 people and injured more than 160 on Indonesia’s Lombok island, officials said.

The quake damaged more than 1,000 houses on the popular tourist island and was felt in a wider area, including on the neighbouring island of Bali, where no damage or casualties were reported.

The US Geological Survey said the 6.4 magnitude quake struck at a depth of only 4.4 miles. Shallow earthquakes tend to do more damage than deeper ones.

East Lombok district was the hardest hit with 10 deaths, including a Malaysian tourist, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia’s Disaster Mitigation Agency.

The number of casualties could increase as data is still being collected from other locations on the island, he said.