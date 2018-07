Family pay tribute to teenager who died in water near pier

A teenager who died after two boys got into difficulty in water near a pier in Essex was “happy, loving and independent”, his grieving family said in a statement.

One boy was rescued on Thursday but emergency services carried out a two-day search around Clacton Pier for the second until his body was found shortly before 8am on Saturday.

The family of 15-year-old Ben Quartermaine from Clacton-on-Sea said he died in what they have described as a terrible accident.

“He was a happy, loving and independent boy who would go out of his way to make others laugh and smile,” they said in a statement issued through Essex Police.

“Ben had a huge love for motorbikes and was often at bike events with family and friends.

“He was looking forward to his 16th birthday when he could do his CBT (compulsory basic training) and get out on his own moped, which we were in the process of doing up for him as a present.