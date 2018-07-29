Festivals and events disrupted by heavy rain and high winds

Heavy rain and strong winds have affected festivals and events across Scotland. The Aberdeen Mela festival due to take place in the city’s Westburn Park on Sunday was cancelled as a result of the poor weather. In a statement, the Aberdeen Multicultural Centre said: “Due to the weather forecasts for the day and current conditions at Westburn Park, we unfortunately will not be able to proceed with this year’s Mela festival. “The weather forecasts present potential risks and the safety of everyone who would have been here today is of paramount importance to us. “Thank you all for your help and support in preparing for this year’s event and we know this is disappointing news for us all.”

On the island of Bute the annual Bute Fest music festival was also affected, with high winds forcing the closure of the site on Saturday night. Organisers posted on Twitter: “Unfortunately the very strong winds have caused us to close the site for safety reasons. “If you are in the campsite and have tent related issues / no where to stay please come to the welfare or staff catering tent in the campsite and we will look after you.”

The site reopened and the festival got under way again on Sunday. Meanwhile, yacht owners have been warned to take care after four vessels ran into trouble in poor weather near Oban. Coastguards warned of “challenging” conditions including strong winds and big tides in the area, which is currently hosting the West Highland Yachting Week event. In the first incident on Saturday, three people were rescued by the Oban RNLI lifeboat after their yacht ran aground at Puilladobhrain Anchorage, just south of Oban, at about 10.30pm. Half an hour later Oban Coastguard Rescue Team attended after another yacht with one person on board reported dragging its anchor in Loch Feochan, also south of Oban.

