Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas wins Tour de France

Geraint Thomas has won his first Tour de France title.

The Welsh rider with Team Sky successfully defended his lead over second-placed Tom Dumoulin in the mostly ceremonial final stage around the Champs-Elysees on Sunday.

Thomas rode a yellow bicycle to match his yellow jersey and shared glasses of champagne with his teammates during the casual ride into Paris.

Four-time champion Chris Froome, Thomas's teammate, finished third. Geraint Thomas has officially become the winner of the Tour de France.

Speaking to ITV Sport he said the win was what "stuff of dreams were made of."

On the podium the Welshman thanked his wife and told aspiring athletes watching in Maindy Flyers, his boyhood cycling club in Cardiff, to "just dream big and go for it."

"Vive le Tour!" Geraint Thomas gives victory speech on the Tour de France podium.
