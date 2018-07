Girl, 13, found dead in Southampton woodland was stabbed

A 13-year-old girl found dead in woodland in Southampton was stabbed, police have confirmed. Officers have appealed for anyone who found a sharp object in the area where Lucy McHugh’s body was found on Thursday near Southampton Sports Centre to get in touch. The teenager was last seen at her home on Wednesday morning and was reported missing, before being found by a member of the public the next morning. A 24-year-old man from Southampton, arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child, remains in custody.

Hampshire Police said on Sunday that Lucy died from stab wounds. Appealing for anyone who had since found a “sharp implement”, they said: “We cannot say at this stage whether this is a knife, scissors or other bladed implement. “Even if someone has put an item in a bin, we will try and recover it.” Detective Superintendent Paul Barton reiterated the force’s appeal to the public with any information about Lucy’s last movements to contact them, but urged people not to speculate online. “We know how shocked the community is and understand that emotions are running high. “However we ask people not to speculate on social media – it is unhelpful to the investigation and to Lucy’s family. “Please allow us to do our job and find out what happened to Lucy.”

