Girl, six, dies after getting into difficulty in sea in Margate

A six-year-old girl has died after emergency services were called to a seaside town amid concerns for a child in the sea.

The girl, from Erith, was taken to hospital from Margate Harbour on Saturday afternoon.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service and the RNLI were part of the rescue effort.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said the girl had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in a serious condition.

Kent Police confirmed in a statement on Sunday that she had died.

The force added: “Her next of kin have been informed.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”