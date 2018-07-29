Greek village grieves as wildfire death toll climbs above 90

Officials in Greece have raised the death toll from a wildfire that raged through a coastal area east of Athens to 91 and reported that 25 people remain missing. The updated figures came after hundreds of mourners attended a memorial service for the victims in Mati, the seaside village hardest-hit by the blaze which has now been confirmed as Europe’s deadliest forest fire in more than a century. The fire saw flames speed through the village without warning on July 23. The vast majority of victims died in the fire itself, though a number drowned in the sea while fleeing the flames. Local Greek Orthodox Church official Bishop Kyrillos presided over the memorial service at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church in Mati on Sunday morning.

A memorial service was held in Mati following the wildfire which devastated the village Credit: Yorgos Karahalis/AP

He said the community is mourning the loss of family, neighbours and friends. “There’s fewer of us now than usually, the bishop said. “It is the victims of the recent fire that are missing – friends, relatives and acquaintances, next-door people that we saw every day in town and on the beach.” Resident Angeliki Galiatsatou said she managed to narrowly escape the fire that killed others in their cars and homes. “I came to pray for the people who were lost and I pray that God blesses us all,” she said. Dozens of volunteer divers kept searching the sea off Mati on Sunday looking for the bodies of more possible victims. Greek authorities have said they have reason to believe the fire resulted from arson and turned so deadly because winds of up to 62mph buffeted the pine-forested seaside resort at the time.

Relatives, friends and neighbours of those killed attended the service Credit: Yorgos Karahalis/AP