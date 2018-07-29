London Spitfire win inaugural Overwatch League eSports championship

The London Spitfire eSports team have won the first-ever Overwatch League championship after beating the Philadelphia Fusion at a showpiece event in New York. The team, which is made up entirely of Korean players, picked up the one million dollar prize as well as the league winners trophy in front of a sold-out Barclays Centre arena in Brooklyn. The two-day finals have been hailed as a watershed moment for the eSports business, with industry executives and competitive gamers suggesting the scale of the event – which sold around 20,000 tickets and saw an appearance by music star DJ Khaled – proves it should be taken seriously.

(Martyn Landi/PA) Credit: Martyn Landi/PA

After picking up the trophy, London Spitfire owner Jack Etienne said he understood why questions were still asked about the legitimacy of eSports as a sport, but felt those that dismissed it were “missing out”. “I’ve seen these arguments go back and forth”, he said. “I don’t really think about it too much, to be honest. I feel like we are who we are and there’s a lot of people who like it and if you don’t like it that’s fine – but I think you’re really missing out on something if you don’t enjoy it.”

London Spitfire owner Jack Etienne with the Overwatch League trophy Credit: Martyn Landi/PA