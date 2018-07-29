Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill embarks on final 'bittersweet' Star Wars chapter without Carrie Fisher

The actor, 66, is set to reprise the role of Luke Skywalker in Episode IX of the space saga and it has been confirmed that unreleased footage of the late actress will also be used.

Mark Hamill has said it is "bittersweet" facing his final Star Wars chapter without his co-star Carrie Fisher.

Hamill shared two images on social media of himself and Fisher, with the caption: "In Loving Memory of our princess Carrie Fisher."

He wrote: "It's bittersweet facing my final chapter without her - She is simply irreplaceable.

"I'm finding solace in the fact that she won't BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news. "#CarrieOnForever."

Filmmaker JJ Abrams said last week that Fisher would be in the next Star Wars film to give the latest trilogy a "satisfying conclusion".

Footage of the Princess Leia actress shot for 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be used in the ninth film in the space opera's core trilogies. Fisher died in 2016 at the age of 60, after she finished work on The Last Jedi.