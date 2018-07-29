Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi jailed for slapping Israeli soldiers released

A Palestinian teenager who was sent to prison for for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers has been released.

Ahed Tamimi and her mother Nariman were released early on Sunday and are being transferred by the army to the Palestinian territories, prison service spokesman Assaf Librati said.

The teenager, who turned 17 in prison, served an eight-month prison term after agreeing to a plea deal that allowed her to avoid more serious charges.

Tamimi was arrested in December after video surfaced of her kicking the soldiers outside her West Bank home. She had allegedly just learned Israeli soldiers had wounded a 15-year-old cousin by shooting him in the head from close range with a rubber bullet during nearby stone-throwing clashes.