Passer-by helps mother and baby to safety as fire rips through flats above shop

A passer-by led a mother and her baby to safety after a blaze broke out at a shop and flats above it in north-west London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent 60 firefighters to tackle the flames at the premises in Pinner Road, Harrow, on Saturday night. Pictures on social media showed flames ripping through the roof of the building as fire crews battled to bring the blaze under control.

The fire destroyed the roof and second floor of the building Credit: @Dipakotak/PA

The fire service said a passer-by had spotted smoke and led the woman and her baby, as well as a man, to safety before crews arrived. There were no reports of any injuries. A spokesman for LFB said: “Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a shop with flats above on Pinner Road, Harrow. “The second floor and roof were destroyed by fire. “Fire crews from Feltham, Ruislip, Harrow, Wembley and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.”

