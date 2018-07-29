Sixth death confirmed as firefighters battle California wildfires

A sixth person has died in a raging wildfire that has destroyed more than 500 buildings in Northern California.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said a body was found within the boundary of the Carr Fire near Redding, about 230 miles north of San Francisco.

He said the victim, who was not identified, had been in an area which had been covered by an evacuation warning.

The fire has also claimed the lives of two firefighters and two children and their great-grandmother.

Eighty-one-year-old Don Ray Smith was a bulldozer operator who was helping clear vegetation in the path of the wildfire when he died. Redding fire inspector Jeremy Stoke was also killed amid the devastating blaze.

The other three victims – 70-year-old Melody Bledsoe and her two great-grandchildren James Roberts, five, and four-year-old Emily Roberts – died when walls of flames swept through the family’s rural property on the outskirts of Redding.