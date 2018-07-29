Theresa May takes (short) break from Brexit with relaxed European summer getaway

Theresa May swapped kitten heels for comfortable Converse trainers as she took an Italian lakeside stroll with husband Philip at the start of their summer holiday. The Prime Minister, well known for her stylish footwear, stepped out in the £50 white canvas flats for the walk on the shore of fashionable Lake Garda. The photograph taken in Desenzano del Garda continued the less posed style she has adopted since being in Number 10, in contrast to images released by her predecessor David Cameron when he went away.

Mrs May and husband Philip strolled though Desenzano del Garda in northern Italy at the start of their summer break Credit: Pier Marco Tacca/PA

She paired her trainers with beige three-quarter length trousers, a white short-sleeved shirt and large square sunglasses for a low-key look as they took in the small resort town that the couple visited last year. Philip walked beside her wearing dark blue trousers and loafers, with a short-sleeved blue checked shirt and smaller sunglasses. The couple will spend around a week in Italy before she returns to work in her constituency and Downing Street.

The Mays will be in Italy for a week and will visit Switzerland later in the summer Credit: Pier Marco Tacca/PA