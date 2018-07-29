Three killed, seven injured in New Orleans shooting

Three people were killed and seven others were injured when two armed suspects opened fire on a crowd outside a shopping centre in New Orleans. The shooting happened on Saturday evening in a busy thoroughfare about three miles from the French Quarter. Police chief Michael Harrison said the two suspects believed to be wearing hoodies had a rifle and a handgun. He said they appeared to have fired indiscriminately into the crowd, striking 10 people. Before fleeing, they took time to stand over one person.

“We believe that they actually stood over one of the individuals and fired multiple rounds and then after that fled,” he said. Police responding to the shooting found three victims – two men and one woman – who were pronounced dead at the scene. Seven other people – five men and two women – were taken to hospital. One underwent surgery and is in critical condition, the other six are not considered to have life-threatening injuries. Mr Harrison spoke with family members and friends at the scene of the “volatile and tense situation”. He called on people to come forward and help police find the killers, and also asked people not to take matters into their own hands.

Bystanders hug each other at the scene of the shooting Credit: Matthew Hinton /The Advocate via AP