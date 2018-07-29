UK Weather Forecast: Showery at first this week. Becoming increasingly settled.

Tonight:Rain and strong winds across the Northern Isles will clear away, leaving a mixture of clear spells and scattered showers, these mainly across western areas.

Monday:A day of sunshine and showers, with some of these turning heavy and thundery at times. Generally breezy, but becoming windy across the northwest later. Warm in the southeast.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Still rather showery on Tuesday, especially in the northwest, where it will also be windy. Becoming warmer from Wednesday, especially in the south, but remaining changeable in the northwest.