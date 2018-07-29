UK Weather Forecast: Wet and windy for many today. Showery early next week.

Wet and windy weather across England and Wales extending to southern and eastern Scotland and fringing the east of Northern Ireland. Coastal gales are likely across western England and Wales. Driest across western Scotland and the west of Northern Ireland.

Rain and strong winds across the Northern Isles will clear away, leaving a mixture of clear spells and scattered showers, these mainly across western areas.

A day of sunshine and showers on Monday, with some of these turning heavy and thundery at times. Generally breezy, but becoming windy across the northwest later. Warm in the southeast.

Still rather showery on Tuesday, especially in the northwest, where it will also be windy. Becoming warmer from Wednesday, especially in the south, but remaining changeable in the northwest.