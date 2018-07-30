Academic 'hired' by Qataris to undermine US World Cup bid claims Qatar’s was 'even stupider'

The academic allegedly hired by Qatar to write a negative report about the US 2022 World Cup bid says he was “naive” but stands by his research.

Professor Dennis Coates received $9,000 to write a report that questioned the economic benefits of Qatar’s chief rival the US hosting the FIFA World Cup.

The money was paid by a New York based PR firm called BLJ which the Sunday Times claims was employed by Qatar to smear the campaigns of rival bids – an allegation the Qataris deny.

Coates, the President of the Association of Sports Economists, admits he was paid to write the 23-page report but insists he didn’t think anything was untoward, he told ITV News: “I had no idea Qatar was involved. The only way I know this is from the reporter who called me last week to say that Qatar had paid the company that hired me. I don’t even know if that’s true.

“I wasn’t part of the Qatari bid, I never spoke to the Qatari bid team. If they had contacted me I would’ve said their bid was even stupider than the US bid.

“What I wrote in that report wasn’t anything I hadn’t written before. That’s why they came to me because they knew I was sceptical. I was paid to write an article that basically summarised the things I’d written a few years before.

“I was critical of the idea that hosting a World Cup would bring huge economic benefits. This is something I continue to believe. I can’t imagine that’s going to be any different for Qatar, they can’t even play it at the right time because it’s too damn hot.”