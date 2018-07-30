Bodycam video released over fatal police shooting of black man

Minneapolis authorities have released body camera video from two police officers which shows the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.

The footage shows the man being shot from behind after a foot chase and what appeared to be a gun in the man’s hand.

Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly were responding to a 911 call of a man firing a gun into the air on the city’s north side on June 23.

The video released on Sunday shows them pulling their cruiser up and a man – Thurman Blevins – seated on a kerb near a woman with a child in a stroller.

As the officers pull up, one says: “He’s got a gun!”

Mr Blevins jumps up and runs, as the officers shout at him to stop, with one of them threatening to open fire.

In a chase that takes less than a minute, Mr Blevins shouts back: “I didn’t do nothing bro”, “Please don’t shoot”, and: “Leave me alone”.

An enhanced version of the video has a red circle drawn around Mr Blevins’ hand to highlight what appears to be a gun.