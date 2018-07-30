Boy told Grenfell fire officer rest of family were ‘all dead’

A little boy who was being rescued from Grenfell Tower told a fire officer the rest of his family were “all dead”, an inquiry has heard. Glynn Williams, a watch manager from Fulham who co-ordinated 999 call information at the foot of the block, described scenes of escalating horror on June 14 last year. In a written account to the Grenfell Tower inquiry, the officer of 18 years’ service said he struggled to keep track of who had been rescued. He had been handed slips of paper with information provided by residents during fire survival guidance (FSG) calls to 999, which he wrote on a wall. The sheer number of calls soon overwhelmed him, as crews had no training about safely rescuing someone through “a toxic environment 20-plus floors high”.

Residents first appeared to be self-evacuating, but it became grimly apparent many had been carried down, suffering from smoke inhalation or burns. His harrowing account, published on Monday, said: “At times I would ask the casualties themselves as they walked passed, but communication was difficult as they were either too traumatised to speak or unable to understand due to the language barrier. “Most of the information I was able to correlate came from children as their English was better. “There was a woman carrying a little boy. As the woman walked passed me crying, I asked them where the rest of their family were, to which the little boy said: ‘All dead’.” Flaming debris began raining down from the tower’s facade, imperilling those who were trying to run to safety. Children were being handed firefighters’ helmets to keep them safe, he wrote. One little girl was alone and in her pyjamas as she was being carried out.

