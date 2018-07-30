Brother of Kingsmill victim condemns attack on memorial

The PSNI has issued an appeal for information about the attack, which it is treating as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

It is the fourth time the memorial has been attacked since it was erected in 2013.

Wreaths and flowers left by families in memory of their loved ones killed at Kingsmill, Co Armagh, in 1976 were thrown on to the road and an Irish flag was nailed to the stone structure covering the memorial plaque.

The brother of one of 10 Protestant workmen killed in one of the most infamous atrocities of the Troubles has condemned an attack on a memorial to the victims.

Colin Worton, whose brother Kenneth was killed at Kingsmill, described those behind the attack as mindless.

“By mindlessly attacking the Kingsmill monument these cowards are continuing to honour what happened on January 5 1976. Until evil is condemned outrightly by every decent human being these sick events will still take place,” he said.

He urged Sinn Fein – a party which previously spoke for the Provisional IRA, linked to the attack – to condemn the desecration of the memorial.

Newry and Armagh MP Mickey Brady, of Sinn Fein, described the latest attack on the memorial as “inexcusable” and “repugnant”.

“Everyone must have the right to remember their loved ones with dignity and respect,” he posted on Twitter.

The attack on the memorial has been condemned by local political representatives in the area.

DUP MLA William Irwin described those behind it as “the lowest of the low”.

“It is sickening that someone would take it upon themselves to desecrate the memorial in this way and cause yet further pain and anguish to the families of the victims of this horrific attack,” he said.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the vicinity or vehicles in the vicinity of the memorial, to contact the PSNI and assist with their inquiries.”

Ulster Unionist councillor David Taylor said he was appalled by the attack.

“It is truly horrifying that an incident so sinister in nature has taken place at the Kingsmill memorial. Unfortunately, however, this is not the first time that an attack has taken place at the site,” he said.

“My thoughts, first and foremost, are with the Kingsmill families who are understandably very distressed at this attack on the memorial.”