Celebrities set off on 117-mile hike for children’s charity

Celebrities including Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig have set off on a 117-mile hike to raise money for girls’ education. The five-day walking challenge along the Fife coastal path is spearheaded by charity campaigner Sarah Brown, with Ms Toksvig’s wife Debbie, actress Arabella Weir and author Kathy Lette also taking part. The group arrived in Aberdour, Fife, in sunshine after walking from North Queensferry on the first day of the challenge.

They have already raised more than £15,000 for Mrs Brown’s charity Theirworld, which works to bring better health and education to the world’s most vulnerable children. Mrs Brown, wife of former prime minister Gordon Brown, said: “Theirworld is a super charity that’s been doing so much work for children around the world, really trying to unlock the opportunity for education, to have the right youth skills and to give these kids who would otherwise miss out the best chance in life. “Some of our early projects when we started 1 5 years ago were here in Fife, so it’s lovely coming back here to be able to do the walk and raise funds. “It’s been 15 years, so we started with a £15,000 pot but we’ve got the Justgiving page up and we’re keeping going. “Kathy’s our fastest walker and we’re a bit too slow for her, so she shot off ahead, but seems to have gone in a circle.”

The group arrived in Aberdour in glorious sunshine Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA