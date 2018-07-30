Chris Grayling’s rocky ride as Transport Secretary

The Northern Rail timetable fiasco is one of several controversies to play out on Chris Grayling’s watch as Transport Secretary.

Here is a look at some of the headaches he has faced since his appointment in July 2016.

– Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern (TSGN)

A report by the Government spending watchdog in January this year found value for money was not being achieved by the UK’s largest rail franchise. Passengers had suffered the worst disruption on the network since services began in September 2014, the National Audit Office (NAO) reported.

A long-running dispute over driver-only trains between Southern and unions saw commuters in the South East of England endure years of misery with repeated strikes and disrupted services.

The NAO found that, while industrial action was a “major contributor” to delays and cancellations, the Department for Transport (DfT) made decisions which “have negatively impacted on passengers”.

Govia Thameslink Railway was also hit by the overhaul of timetables in May.