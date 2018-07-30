Corbyn attacked over anti-Semitism as MP brands him ‘defender of extremism’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has come under fresh attack for his handling of the party’s internal row over anti-Semitism, with one of his own MPs accusing him of “supporting and defending” extremists. Ian Austin questioned Mr Corbyn’s suitability to lead the party, days after Dame Margaret Hodge admitted confronting him over the controversy over its rules on racism targeted at Jews. Dudley North MP Mr Austin, the son of adoptive Jewish parents, said he was “deeply ashamed” of Labour for not fully adopting a widely-backed definition of anti-Semitism set out by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). It comes as Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said Mr Corbyn was “leading the Labour Party into a dark place of ugly conspiracy theories” which had become a “home for overt anti-Semites and anti-Semitism”. Meanwhile former front Labour front bencher Chris Leslie said he was “absolutely mortified” by the way the issue was being handled by the “higher command of the party”. A party spokesman insisted Mr Corbyn, a veteran Palestinian rights activist, was a “militant opponent of anti-Semitism” and determined to tackle it. Mr Austin spoke out after being told that like Dame Margaret, he is facing possible disciplinary action. He admitted clashing with party chairman Ian Lavery over the IHRA definition but said it was just a “heated discussion”, and claims he “screamed abuse were false”.

Ian Austin has questioned Mr Corbyn’s suitability to lead Labour Credit: Simon Cooper/PA

He accused Mr Corbyn of introducing to Labour a more “extreme” brand of politics, telling BBC Radio 4’s The World This Weekend: “Somebody with views and history like his isn’t really suited to the leadership of a mainstream political party.” Asked whether he was speaking out just because he did not want Mr Corbyn to lead the party, Mr Austin said: “He was never my choice to lead the Labour Party, that’s true, but what do people think? That I’m so worried about his plans to nationalise the railways or something that I would invent all this stuff? “It’s actually the other way around. It’s because he has spent his entire time in politics on the extreme fringes of the Labour Party, supporting and defending all sorts of extremists and in some cases frankly, anti-Semites.” He added that he had joined Labour to fight racism after he “grew up listening to my dad tell me how he’d escaped from the Holocaust and how his mum and sisters were murdered in Treblinka (concentration camp)”. In an op-ed for Monday’s Guardian, Mr Austin, who has represented his West Midlands seat since 2005, added that “a minority of people” under Mr Corbyn’s leadership “go way beyond legitimate and passionately held views about the plight of the Palestinians and tip over into anti-Semitism”.

