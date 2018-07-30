Cruise ship guards ‘tried to scare polar bear away before killing it’

Norwegian authorities have defended the actions of guards from a German cruise ship who killed a polar bear that had attacked and injured a crew member.

The guards on board the MS Bremen had tried to scare the creature away at first, authorities said, as anger mounted over the killing of the vulnerable creature.

Police spokesman Ole Jakob Malmo said two members of the 12-man crew that set foot on the most northern island of the Svalbard archipelago ahead of tourists on Saturday first tried to ward off the bear “by shouting and making loud noises as well as firing a signal pistol, but to no effect”.

The incident sparked international outrage, with animal rights activists saying that it was wrong in the first place to let tourists from the cruise ship encroach upon territory known to be a habitat for the vulnerable species.

A 42-year-old German man who was not identified sustained minor head injuries from the attack, Mr Malmo said.

The German cruise ship operator Hapag Lloyd Cruises said on its Facebook page that the purpose of the landing on Svalbard was not “to serve the purpose of polar bear observation, on the contrary: polar bears are only observed from aboard ships, from a safe distance”.

The firm said on its Twitter feed that the bear was shot “to save the life of the guard”.

British comedian Ricky Gervais took to Twitter to call the tourists “morons”, while another user, Jane Roberts, said that if such tourism was banned, guards “wouldn’t be needed to protect gawking tourists & polar bears would be left in peace & not shot dead merely to satisfy a photo op”.