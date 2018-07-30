Daughter of Novichok victim tells funeral of her mother’s love

The young daughter of Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess has told friends and family at her funeral how much she loved her mother. The chapel at Salisbury Crematorium was packed with mourners as people remembered the mother of three who died earlier this month, eight days after being poisoned with the nerve agent. According to Rev Philip Bromiley, who led the service, Ms Sturgess’s daughter told mourners how much she loved her mother and how much her mother loved her, resulting in a round of applause. Ms Sturgess’s partner Charlie Rowley, 45, was in the front row for the service, which also included a eulogy by her sister Claire.

The hearse carrying Dawn Sturgess arrives at Salisbury Crematorium Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Among the music played at the service was James Blunt song Beautiful Dawn, the hymn Shalom Shalom, and Fame. Ms Sturgess’s coffin, adorned with floral tributes, was taken into the chapel earlier to give her family some time on their own. Speaking afterwards, Mr Bromiley said: “There was a sense of celebration that we wanted to celebrate Dawn’s life.

Dawn Sturgess died on July 8 Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

“As you can imagine there was a lot of mixed emotions and there was obviously still shock, and people were tremendously tearful having lost a loved one, and yet there was a bit of upbeat spirit to make sure that Dawn had the kind of send-off that they would have wanted. “We ended the service with Fame – ‘I’m going to live forever’ – which is a great message for any funeral service to have. “It summed her up because she was known for dancing to things. “Dawn’s sister Claire gave an extremely moving eulogy and Dawn’s daughter got up and said a couple of lines which resulted in a round of applause from everybody. “She just said how much she loved her mum and how much her mum had loved her, and really got to the very nerve of what it must be like to lose your own mother. It’s an awful thing but she was so strong. “The tragic and suddenness of her death was reflected in many of the thoughts and hearts of the public gathered there. “Charlie was sat on the front row, obviously very emotional. It was lovely to see him there and I’m really hoping that the service will have given him a healing that he will doubtless need to have in the days and months to come.”

Police searching a park in Salisbury for evidence Credit: Ben Birchall/PA