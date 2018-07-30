Durex recalls several batches of condoms over fears they could burst

Ten batches with expiry dates between December 2020 and February 2021 have been recalled.

The company said the products sold in the UK and Ireland were failing to pass its “stringent” shelf-life tests, and may become unsafe to use as they approach their expiry date.

Condom manufacturer Durex has recalled certain batches of its Real Feel and latex-free condoms over fears they could split.

Durex said: “Our condoms are intended to provide a method of contraception and prevent the transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) through a non-latex barrier that offers a benefit to consumers sensitive to latex.

“Only for the batches of condoms affected by this issue, there could be an increase in the number of condoms that burst during application or use.”

It referred customers to the product’s warning label advising them to seek advice from a doctor or pharmacist as soon as possible and no later than 72 hours if a condom leaks or bursts during use.

It added there was no immediate safety concern but it had decided to recall the products after consulting with the relevant regulatory authorities.

A full list of the batches under recall can be found on the Durex website.

John Wilkinson, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) director of medical devices said: “It’s important that you check the batch numbers to see if you have a product from an affected batch.

“If you have, stop using them as there is a risk that they will tear or leak. If you have any questions, please speak to your healthcare professional or sexual health provider.”

“Our highest priority is making sure that all medical devices are acceptably safe and work effectively.”

He urged anyone with any concerns about condoms or any medical device to report it to the MHRA.