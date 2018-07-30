Early general election would do irreparable damage to Ireland, says minister

A Government minister has warned that an early general election in Ireland could do irreparable damage to the country.

Minister of State for Skills, Training, Innovation, Research and Development John Halligan said on Monday that an early poll would jeopardise Ireland’s economy and that politicians should put country over party.

“I don’t think there should be an early election, I don’t believe the public wants one.

“Forming the last government took months; in the midst of Brexit, it would be an outrage.

“It could do irreparable damage to the economy and ruin our standing in Europe if we could not form a government with the complexity of Brexit taking place.

“We should be thinking about what is the right thing to do for the country and not what is right for parties.”