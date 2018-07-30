Environment Secretary hails ‘extraordinary’ £100m sewer project

Scotland’s biggest sewer has opened after a £100 million construction project. Water flows have started to run through the Shieldhall tunnel in the southside of Glasgow which operators say will lead to fewer flooding incidents and better environmental conditions for local residents. The three-mile long tunnel was constructed over two years by a team of more than 100 workers using a state-of-the-art tunnel boring machine. It stretches from Craigton to Queen’s Park via Bellahouston and Pollok parks, and Scottish Water said it will alleviate pressure on the existing waste water network with 90,000 cubic metres of extra storm water storage.

The tunnel is the biggest water infrastructure project since the Victorian era Credit: Scottish Water/SNS/PA

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham visited the Scottish Water control room on Monday and hailed the project as “extraordinary”. She said: “The strategic importance of the Shieldhall tunnel as part of the ongoing investment across Glasgow by Scottish Water cannot be understated. “It’s a fantastic example of the capital investment programme delivering real long-term benefits for communities to reduce flooding, help deal with the impact of climate change and improve the environment. “Much of our underground infrastructure for water and waste water dates to the Victorian era when we proudly led the way in introducing massive improvements to deliver positive impact on the health of our communities. “Communities across Glasgow will benefit for years to come from this latest extraordinary feat of engineering which lies hidden deep beneath the city.

The machine used in the Shieldhall tunnel project Credit: SNS/Scottish Water/PA