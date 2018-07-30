Father of Corrie McKeague says his son is ‘no longer missing’

The father of airman Corrie McKeague has said that his son is “no longer missing” as he claims he knows what happened to him and that he is in the waste disposal system.

Martin McKeague wrote on Facebook: “Corrie is no longer missing.

“What we mean by this is that after looking at all of the facts and evidence we now know what happened to our son.

“We are certain he is somewhere in the Suffolk waste disposal system, but his remains are essentially irretrievable.”

Corrie McKeague was 23-years-old when he vanished on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on September 24 2016.