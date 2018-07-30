Forest Green Rovers named world's first carbon-neutral football club by United Nations

A Sky Bet League Two team has been certified by the United Nations as the world’s first carbon-neutral football club. Forest Green Rovers have signed up to the Climate Neutral Now initiative for the upcoming season. The UN campaign, launched in 2015, encourages companies, organisations, governments and citizens to reduce their climate footprints, with the aim of achieving a climate neutral world by the middle of this century.

Forest Green play at The New Lawn stadium. Credit: PA

Club chairman Dale Vince, who is the founder of Ecotricity, said: “It’s a real honour to be the very first sports club in the world to be named carbon neutral by the UN. “We’re a small club with big ambitions, and it’s fantastic we can work together to champion the sustainability message worldwide. “It’s great to be first, but I believe it’s only a matter of time before the big boys like Real Madrid, Man United and the San Francisco 49ers follow our example. “I’m personally looking forward to working more with the UN to help spread the word about the environment through football.”

Mark Cooper is the manager of Forest Green Rovers. Credit: PA