Four couples set for Love Island final

Four couples are set to battle it out to be crowned the winners of Love Island 2018, with Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham tipped for the title.

After eight weeks of couplings, dumpings and drama, the winners will be announced during Monday night’s final of the ITV2 show.

Dani and Jack will take on Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel, Laura Anderson and Paul Knops and Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson.

The winners will receive a prize of £50,000.

Bookmakers have said Jack and Dani are leading the betting, with William Hill saying they are the 1/9 favourites.