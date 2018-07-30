- ITV Report
Geraint Thomas set for Wales homecoming after Tour de France heroics
Discussions will take place early this week about a Wales homecoming for Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.
Thomas can expect a hero’s welcome after becoming the third British rider to win the Tour following Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.
And Cardiff Council confirmed to Press Association Sport that talks are planned between themselves, Thomas and Welsh Cycling.
More than 30,000 people thronged Cardiff’s city centre streets when a parade was held for the Wales football squad two years ago after they reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.
A council spokesperson said: “Cardiff is extremely proud of Geraint’s achievement and this landmark victory for Welsh sport.
“The city will be keen to celebrate Geraint’s homecoming, and discussions for this will take place with Geraint and Welsh Cycling early this week.”
Cardiff-born Thomas, 32, said winning cycling’s biggest road race was a better feeling than his two Olympic gold medals in the team pursuit.
He got to savour the rewards in Paris on Sunday – and he has plans for plenty more of the same.
“I’m going to have a big party for a couple of weeks,” former Whitchurch High School pupil Thomas said. “Maybe even a month.
“It would be nice (to win more Grand Tours). But if I do nothing now for the rest of my career I can be happy.”