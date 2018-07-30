Geraint Thomas set for Wales homecoming after Tour de France heroics

Discussions will take place early this week about a Wales homecoming for Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas. Thomas can expect a hero’s welcome after becoming the third British rider to win the Tour following Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome. And Cardiff Council confirmed to Press Association Sport that talks are planned between themselves, Thomas and Welsh Cycling.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

More than 30,000 people thronged Cardiff’s city centre streets when a parade was held for the Wales football squad two years ago after they reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016. A council spokesperson said: “Cardiff is extremely proud of Geraint’s achievement and this landmark victory for Welsh sport. “The city will be keen to celebrate Geraint’s homecoming, and discussions for this will take place with Geraint and Welsh Cycling early this week.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.