Greek PM visits area damaged by deadly forest fires

Greece’s prime minister has visited the site of Greece’s deadliest wildfire in decades, a week after the blaze swept through a seaside resort north of Athens, killing dozens.

After visiting Mati, the worst-affected area, Alexis Tsipras tweeted that he spoke with “citizens, engineers, soldiers, firefighters and volunteers”.

Mr Tsipras’s office released photos of the visit, and the prime minister also took along a camera from state-run television.