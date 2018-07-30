Homeless man David Casarez receives more than 200 job offers after handing out CVs in the street

David Casarez was seen in Silicon Valley, California, holding a handwritten cardboard sign which read: “Homeless. Hungry 4 success. Take a resume.”

A homeless man who was pictured handing out CVs at the side of the road has received more than 200 job offers.

David said he quit a web developer job to move to Silicon Valley from Texas to make his own tech start-up, but ran out of money and was forced to live in his van.

He lived there for more than a year until the Ford Transit was repossessed, and has slept in the park ever since.

Passer-by and Twitter user Jasmine Scofield shared the images of the 26-year-old and his CV, in a post which was shared hundreds of thousands of times.

"All I wanted is for one person to notice, you know one person to get my resume and give me an opportunity," he said in an interview with NBC News.

He added: "I'm trying not to take any money, I really do want a job opportunity, that's all I'm asking."

David told the New York Post that he has since been contacted by hundreds of companies.

"Google reached out to me," he told the outlet. "So many other companies. Pandora. A bunch of start-ups."