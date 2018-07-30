House evacuated as firefighters tackle blaze at derelict school

More than 40 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a former school in Glasgow leading to one neighbouring property being evacuated.

Six fire engines and four support vehicles have been sent to the scene at the former Howford Primary School in Crookston.

The fire service said two people have been evacuated from a neighbouring property as a precaution.

Roads have been closed and people in the local area have been warned to keep windows closed as a huge plume of smoke from the blaze could been seen from miles across the city.