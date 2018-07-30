Hunt launches China charm offensive – but makes gaffe over wife’s nationality

Jeremy Hunt admitted to a “terrible mistake” after describing his Chinese wife as Japanese during a diplomatic mission to Beijing. The Foreign Secretary was hoping to use the visit to boost trade links and address sensitive issues including the human rights situation in Hong Kong. He may have hoped that his personal connection to China through his wife Lucia could help forge strong links with the Beijing government, but that was undermined when he got her nationality wrong.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and his wife Lucia Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

At a meeting with Chinese counterparts, Mr Hunt said: “My wife is Japanese … my wife is Chinese. “Sorry, that’s a terrible mistake to make.” Mr Hunt was using visit to show Britain’s commitment to deepening ties post-Brexit between the nations. Trade, North Korea, nuclear weapons and climate change were among the topics up for discussion. At a press conference with counterpart Wang Yi, Mr Hunt was asked about the situation in Hong Kong, which the UK handed back to China in 1997. Under the “one country, two systems” model, Beijing promised to let Hong Kong maintain wide autonomy and civil liberties, but fears are growing that China’s leaders are backtracking by oppressing the political opposition.

