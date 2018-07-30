Advertisement

#ImNotACyclist: The wrong Geraint Thomas praised on Twitter after Welshman wins Tour de France

Will the real Geraint Thomas please stand up? Photo: AP

Geraint Thomas sealed victory in the Tour de France on Sunday night – becoming the third Briton to win the Tour alongside Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.

Cycling fans were delighted for the 32-year-old as he finally added a Grand Tour to his haul of trophies.

And many wanted to tweet congratulatory messages to him – surely, his handle is just @geraintthomas right?

Unfortunately for one Twitter user, it isn't.

Hundreds of tweets have been sent to the wrong Geraint Thomas - breaking his mentions in the process.

This @geraintthomas is actually a lecturer in Visual Effects who suddenly started getting a lot more notifications than normal as Team Sky's Thomas took the lead in the Tour.

The cyclist leading the Tour wears a yellow jersey and there were lots of messages regarding the garment for the other Geraint.

So much so, in fact, that his Twitter profile reads: "Not a cyclist, nor do I own a yellow cardigan."

On Saturday his notifications spiked when Thomas effectively became champion-in-waiting after maintaining his lead on the penultimate stage.

And a day later, when Thomas' triumph was confirmed, a mass of congratulatory messages came flooding in.

Thankfully, the lecturer seems to have taken it all in good humour - and even sent a congratulatory message to the Tour champion.

The new Tour de France champion can be found at @GeraintThomas86 - in case you were wondering.