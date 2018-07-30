Lack of information on counter-terrorism strategy ‘fuelling Muslim fears’

A “perpetuating cycle of lack of information” about a Government counter-terrorism strategy has led to “genuine fears” of persecution among Greater Manchester Muslims, a report has found.

Although Prevent was “working well” in the region, a commission set up in the wake of last May’s Manchester Arena suicide bombing which killed 22 people said it was not getting its message across to communities where “high levels of distrust and suspicion of statutory agencies continues to exist”.

It concluded there should be an effort to move Prevent – which aims to stop people becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism – away from the police and law enforcement to wider safeguarding.

The report stated: “Most people agreed that the safeguarding principles that underpin Prevent are correct.

“However, there is a perpetuating cycle of lack of information available to communities regarding Prevent and circulation of inaccurate information. This leads to fear developing within communities.

“It was strongly felt that the positive work going on across Greater Manchester was not being appropriately disseminated into communities, where high levels of distrust and suspicion of statutory agencies continues to exist.

“It was felt that the lack of information was exploited by those with an anti-Prevent or anti-Islam agenda who maliciously miscommunicated the aims of Prevent or true nature of the issue without evidence to support their claims.

“Organisations and individuals found it difficult to challenge this narrative without statistics to refute the claims. This has perpetuated the problem, leading to the creation of suspect communities and fear of persecution amongst Muslim communities.”

The Preventing Hateful Extremism and Promoting Social Cohesion report went on: “From the people that were involved in the commission’s engagement, there was a strong feeling from the members of the Muslim community that Prevent targets Muslim communities and that this was a genuine fear felt by Greater Manchester Muslims.”

In response, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, who ordered the report, said: “If the perception of the Prevent strategy is different from the reality, then that can be exploited by those seeking to undermine any form of counter-terrorism strategy.

“Therefore we accept the need, as identified in the report, to provide more information about Prevent. Any counter-terrorism strategy needs to be localised, have community buy-in and be seen to be fair to all communities rather than appearing to target one.”