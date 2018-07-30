Ladbrokes owner confirms joint venture in US sports betting push

Ladbrokes owner GVC Holdings has confirmed plans for a joint venture with MGM Resorts that will help the FTSE 100 gaming group take advantage of a burgeoning sports betting market in the US.

GVC and New York-listed MGM have agreed to initially pump 100 million US dollars (£76 million) each into the business which will site its headquarters in a “major US technology hub” and have a board of directors with equal representation from each company.

The new venture will have access to a number of digital gaming markets under the playMGM and partypoker headline brands, with access to US land-based and online sports betting, real money and free-to-play online casino gaming, as well as online poker.

It will also result in the integration of MGM and GVC’s loyalty programmes.