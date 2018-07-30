Everything you need to know about the Love Island 2018 final on ITV

Hit reality TV series Love Island is coming to an end, with four couples left fighting for the winning title and £50,000 prize money at stake. After eight weeks of dramatic re-couplings, Monday's finale is set to be nothing short of explosive. The show, which broke the record for ITV2's highest ever ratings for the series premiere, has featured dramatic betrayals in alternative villa Casa Amor, teary Island dumpings and even a skype from actor Danny Dyer. The star's daughter Dani Dyer and her partner Jack Fincham are the favourites to win with the public and bookmakers, but they will take on Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel, Laura Anderson and Paul Knops and Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson in the final. Here's everything you need to know about the couples ahead of their last night in the villa.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

Dani and Jack have been together since the first coupling. Credit: ITV

Barmaid Dani stepped forward to couple up with stationery salesman Jack on the first day of the show and they have been together ever since. Despite Jack's ex-girlfriend Ellie Jones being brought into the villa to ruffle feathers and a heated row over lie detector results, Dani and Jack remain strong. They have discussed moving in together after the show and Dani's famous dad, Danny Dyer, has even given the couple his seal of approval. The favourites to win have even reportedly been offered their own fly-on-the-wall reality series even if they do not come out of the villa victorious.

Kazimir Crossley and Josh Denzel

Josh and Kaz have had a relatively smooth ride in the villa. Credit: ITV

Josh turned his attention to Kaz when the Love Island boys were put in an alternative villa, Casa Amor, with a group of new girls. Though coupled up with former contestant Georgia Steele at the time, presenter Josh soon started to spend more time with makeup artist Kazimir. After deciding to return to the main villa with her and ditch his relationship with Georgia, the couple have had an easy ride and even declared their love for each other on their most recent date. Although up against firm favourites Dani and Jack, the pair are the second longest standing couple in the villa and could certainly be in a chance of winning the title.

Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson

Megan and Wes had a rough start. Credit: ITV

Megan and Wes had a turbulent start to their relationship - with Wes leaving his couple with Laura Anderson to spend more time with Megan. This was a risky move and it immediately backfired when Megan recoupled with former Islander Alex Miller after new boys were brought onto the show. After many a heated argument between Laura and Megan and a recoupling face-off between Wes and Alex, the pair eventually moved on and decided to give their relationship a try. Since putting the past behind them, Megan and Wes have been smitten, despite the revelation in a villa task that only 19% of the public believe they will last on the outside.

Laura Anderson and Paul Knops

Laura and Paul are the only 'unofficial' couple in the final. Credit: ITV

Laura has had a rocky journey in the villa. Initially coupled up with Wes, he ended their relationship to give things a try with Megan which caused a huge rift in the villa and many arguments. She was given a lifeline in the form of ex-Islander Jack Fowler which also ended in tears, but her relationship with Paul has gone from strength to strength. Although they aren't an official couple, the pair have said they are seeing each other 'exclusively' and will stay together on the outside, making them strong contenders for the £50,000 prize money.